Roads Unknown take to Mission’s Twilight stage

There are only three concerts left is the summer series

Roads Unknown take to the stage at Mission’s Fraser River Heritage Park on Aug 23. The show, which begins at 7 p.m., is part of the Twilight Concert Series. / Submitted Photo

The Twilight Concert Series is winding down for the summer, with just three concerts remaining.

Tonight (Aug. 23) at 7 p.m., Roads Unknown take to the stage at Mission’s Fraser River Heritage Park.

Local singer-songwriters Jennie Bice, Tony O’Hara and Michael Jantzen are accompanied by Solomon Janzen to form a unique blend of country, blues and folk that will please your musical palette.

Each member is an accomplished musician with a following for their individual endeavours. They draw audiences in with their thoughtful lyrics, sublime harmonies and infectious rhythm.

With stick-in-your-head melodies and a playful stage presence, they create a musical experience audiences will not forget.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, Gary Comeau and the VooDoo Allstars return to Fraser River Heritage Park.

Extremely popular with Twilight audiences, this band remains the most-requested music of the season. This group of seasoned musicians brings the New Orleans rocking roots ‘n’ blues to the stage and wins the audience over every single time.

They take the rhythm of the Maritime Acadian music, season it up with great showmanship and present a great evening of entertainment.

The series ends with the high energy of Big City Soul on Aug. 30. Whenever and wherever they play, this group that specialize in new music and classic songs will have everyone dancing the season to an end.

The concerts start promptly at 7 p.m. and are free, although there is a chance to make a small donation.

The concert series is sponsored by Prospera Credit Union and the concerts happen rain or shine.