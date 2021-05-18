Road-trip story from Surrey novelist reveals ‘The List of Last Chances’

Christina Myers with a copy of her new novel, The List of Last Chances. (submitted photo)

Christina Myers’ first book of fiction is “The List of Last Chances,” new from Caitlin Press.

The Surrey-based novelist details a PEI-to-Vancouver road trip involving a single unemployed woman named Ruthie and an aging mother, Kay — two reluctant travel companions connected only by an ad for driving services placed by Kay’s son, David.

“Ruthie thinks it’s the perfect chance for a brief escape and a much-needed boost for her empty bank account,” says a book-launch media release. “But once they’re on the road, Kay reveals that she’s got a list of stops along the way that’s equal parts sightseeing tour, sexual bucket-list, and trip down memory lane.”

A virtual launch for the 216-page novel is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, with host JJ Lee.

A former journalist, Myers is a freelance writer and editor, and “a lifelong book nerd.” She is the editor of “BIG: Stories About Life in Plus-Sized Bodies” (Caitlin Press, 2020) and her writing has appeared in anthologies, newspapers, magazines and online. In 2016, she contributed a story to the book “Boobs: Women Explore What it Means to Have Breasts.”

As for “The List of Last Chances,” the book explores the topic of older women and sexuality in a lighthearted way, and makes for a fun summer read (at a time when we may need to remember what it feels like to travel).

Award-winning author Ali Bryan calls the book “a snappy, soaring read that navigates the messy bonds of love and friendship with heart, humour, and hijinks. Myers reminds us that second chances may be closer than they appear if we’re brave enough to look in the mirror and simply change lanes. A postcard-perfect debut.”

Online, find Myers at cmyers.ca.

