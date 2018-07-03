Clayton Bellamy, guitarist and vocalist for The Road Hammers, performs at Funtastic Slo-pitch & Music Festival at DND Fields on Saturday. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Road Hammers rock Vernon

Top selling Canadian country band headlines Funtastic A&W Music Festival

Despite an unusually wet Canada Day long weekend, it was game on for the hundreds of players and spectators in the Funtastic Slo-Pitch and A&W Music Festival.

Check out some photos of the action both on diamonds and on the stage.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail Society reflects on epic year
Next story
Rockin’ the Beach for a good cause

Just Posted

Two men arrested during break-in at Abbotsford high school

 

Kelowna liquor store raises more than $4,000 for flood relief

  • 13 hours ago

 

North Van woman shot in Pitt Meadows

 

Road Hammers rock Vernon

  • 13 hours ago

 

Most Read