Road Hammers rock Vernon

Clayton Bellamy, guitarist and vocalist for The Road Hammers, performs at Funtastic Slo-pitch & Music Festival at DND Fields on Saturday. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Despite an unusually wet Canada Day long weekend, it was game on for the hundreds of players and spectators in the Funtastic Slo-Pitch and A&W Music Festival.

Check out some photos of the action both on diamonds and on the stage.

