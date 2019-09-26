Rivercity presents some Bits and Bites

Following the highly successful production Just Desserts last fall, Rivercity Players is pleased to be presenting another evening of one act plays: Bits and Bites.

Four short plays will be presented during this production, all comedies, featuring a variety of locations and subject matters.

The evening opens with The Way of All Fish by Elaine May. This play is a ping pong power game played between the self absorbed executive Ms. Asquith (played by Kelly McDonald) and her seemingly drab secretary Miss Riverton (Cleo Corbett). Over an impromptu dinner together, the executive’s condescending graciousness drains away as the secretary explains her fantasy of gaining immortality by killing someone famous and successful – someone like her boss. Susan Wydenes is directing The Way of All Fish. This play has mild adult themes.

Marg Branscombe, a first time director, is presenting A Little Something for the Ducks by Jean Lenox Toddie – a surprising twist on schmoozing for the senior sector. Irma (Lori Andrews) is sixty-eight and Samuel (Stu Morrison) is seventy-nine. Their story is sweet, funny, acerbic and thoroughly entertaining, showing a new lease on life for a couple of seniors and a few feathered friends. This delightful play won both the John Gassner Playwriting Contest and the Princeton Players One Act Playwrighting Contest.

Following intermission, during which treats will be served, the comedy Mr. Compatible by Amy Zipperer will be presented. Girl (Jen McGowan) has been experiencing frustration with the whole dating scene and decides to treat finding love like a business complete with spreadsheets. She arranges a date with Eric (Douglas Craig), but he has other ideas. Sara O’Haver is making her debut as a director with Mr. Compatible.

The evening ends with The Raft by Canadian humorist Stephen Leacock. The play takes place on the high seas, where castaway Harold Borus (Douglas Craig) is floating on a raft, when he is happy to be joined by fellow castaway, Edith Croydon (Karen Stevens). The BBC produced The Raft as a TV short film in the 1930s. The Raft is directed by Bill Walton.

The production is headed up by producer Bev Sievwright. “Rivercity Players is once again offering our evening of one act plays and treats,” said Sievwright. “I am pleased that we have 4 directors offering wonderful plays that will provide the audience with laughter, nostalgic moments and memories of life experiences.”

The plays will be performed October 16 to 19 and 23 to 26 at 7:30 p.m., and 20 and 27 at 2:00 p.m. All performances are at the Rivercity Stage 1080 Hemlock Street. Tickets are $20, and available on-line at rivercityplayers.ca, and also at the Rivercity Stage on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 3p.m.