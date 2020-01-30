Risque play, Talking Sex on Sunday, features a spicy party and a Langley actress

Irene Karas Loeper stars in the production, which runs Feb. 14 to March 8 at Firehall Arts Centre

Firehall Arts Centre presents Talking Sex on Sundays, a new play running Feb. 14 to March 8. (Firehall Theatre/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

On the first Sunday of every month, Margot and her lady pals always host a theme party. What happens when Margot decides to kick it up a notch by having a sex toy party?

Talking Sex on Sunday is new musical comedy by Sara-Jeanne Hosie and Nico Rhodes, hitting the stage at Firehall Arts Centre in Vancouver, Feb. 14 to March 8.

Irene Karas Loeper is one of the cast members who happens to call Langley home.

The Vancouver-born actress said her husband yearned for the countryside, and so the couple moved to Brookswood five years ago.

“I’ll be singing harmonies on the couch wearing headphones and my husband will just give me looks,” Karas Loeper laughed.

Discovering acting at a young age, the actress said she sings, but does not dance – self deprecatingly admitting she falls short of triple threat status.

None the less, steady film work, theatre, and commercials have helped Karas Loeper realize her dream.

She has graced the screen in dozens of film and television roles including the movie License to Wed with Robin Williams, and the TV shows The L Word and The Staff Room.

Above all, however, musical theatre has seemingly become her niche.

“The shows I’ve done have been fun, funny musicals – great for loosing yourself,” Karas Loeper said. “Singing just in general, whether it’s in the shower or the car, makes you feel better.”

In her newest production, women share fears, reveal dirty secrets, explore new possibilities, and find the power of female friendship – something she felt came easy for the cast.

The actress said the cast all knew each other beforehand so the friendships really come through on stage.

Beyond having a ball bringing a show with “heart, romance, and drama” to the stage, Karas Loeper assured that women-oriented Canadian content is a rare entertainment form that is something to be celebrated.

READ MORE: Langley actor Jacob Tremblay helped release seven rehabilitated seal pups

Naturally, Talking Sex on Sunday is full of sexuality, something Karas Loeper said didn’t bother her – except for the fact her parents will be coming to see the show.

“I am a little ‘oh my god my parents are going to be in the audience and they’ll hear me say these things.’ The night they come, I’ll be a little nervous,” she laughed.

Karas Loeper said the themes are certainly not “harsh or in your face,” the music and lyrics help make the subject funny and poignant.

“It’s not rude – it’s softer on the ear,” the actress explained. “I hope it opens up conversations with a loved one; that people come out saying ‘I’ve never heard of that or ‘honey, maybe we should try that’?”

She figures there couldn’t be a better location than the Firehall Arts Centre for the production either.

“The stage is perfect; it’s small, making for an intimate evening. It’s almost like you could be in the living room, eavesdropping like a fly on the wall with a glass of wine in your hand,” she said.

People can find out more about Talking Sex on Sunday and purchase their tickets through the Firehall Arts Centre website.

People can also find out more about Karas Loeper at her professional website, www.irenekaras.com

“I hope people come as couples or for a girls night out and learn something, be surprised, and support local talent,” she said.

Firehall Arts Centre is located at 280 East Cordova St.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________