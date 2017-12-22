Ring in the New Year Penticton style

Lots of options of for New Year's Eve in Penticton

The secret is out.

Tiger Alley is hosting another one of its infamous theme parties. This time partygoers will don flapper dresses and prohibition era attire and ring in the New Year at a Bootlegger’s Ball.

Jordan Keij, owner of Tiger Alley, an apparel shop in downtown Penticton, is working to build sets and props to transform Craft Corner Kitchen into a 1930s era speakeasy,hidden establishments dealing in bootleg liquor.

“The theme was actually the request of the restaurant. They love the idea of the Gatsby party that’s held every year. It’s a similar theme but this is the more raunchy end of it. It’s hidden. There’s burlesque performers, jazz, there’s mood lighting. Prohibition wasn’t all the glitz and glamour and money,” Keij said.

For several months, Keij has worked to build a variety of sets to transform the rectangular shaped restaurant into one with all kinds of nooks and crannies, seating areas and even a secret door.

“There’s a bookshelf hiding a room. You have to pass behind the bookshelf to get inside. I have heaps of Damask velvet wallpaper. There’s faux walls going up, eight giant fringed chandeliers with jewels on them. There’s a stage. Light up deco posts. It’s going to be so insane,” she said.

“We really want to make it feel like a dark secret, no one is supposed to know what’s going on in there.”

The evening includes a variety of performances from burlesque dancers to jazz singers. Party goers will be entertained by the sultry sounds of Leila Neverland and the Old Town Jazz Ensemble. Entertainment throughout the evening includes sexy performances by Coco Cabaret, Little Miss Moonshine, Boundless Bellydance and

Lou Lou No Good.

Video

“They’re all local. That’s what’s so great about it. It’s really a local party,” she said.

Jon Cote, owner of Craft Corner Kitchen said it was a no-brainer to hold a Tiger Alley party for New Year’s Eve.

“Jordan is known for her sets and decors. The Craft Corner Kitchen will not look the same,” he said.

While Keij is in charge of the party and the performers, the staff at Craft Corner Kitchen is preparing a five-course meal that includes seared scallop, ham hock terrine, braised short rib, textures of beet and chocolate pot de creme.

The dinner offers a perfect pairing with two glasses of wine, a sparkling from Bella, and pinot noir from

Forgotten Hill Wine Co.

New Year’s revelers can either go for just the dinner, just the party or both. Formal dress code is required to fit in with the theme.

Ticket prices are $50 for the party from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. or $80 for just the dinner and live music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. or $130 for the entire evening. Tickets are available at Tiger Alley and Craft

Corner Kitchen.

Bootlegger’s Ball not your thing? Well, there’s other options for New Year’s Eve in Penticton.

The Penticton Lakeside Resort is holding its New Year’s Eve celebration in the Grand Ballroom. The evening includes buffet dinner, entertainment, midnight fireworks and bubbly. Tickets are $55 and available at the Lakeside front desk.

The Dream Café is holding a party featuring Rann Berry’s The Soul of Motown. The evening includes party favours, snacks and lots of food. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 9:30 p.m. There are three sets with two intermissions. Tickets are $100 and include tapas, dessert and drink of your choice. For entertainment only, tickets are $65.

Miradoro is holding a special four-course gourmet menu crafted by Chef Jeff and his team. Evening includes complimentary glass of bubbly at midnight and DJ from 9 p.m. Tickets are $65 (plus GST), for an optional package addwine pairings ($30 plus GST). Reservations required, call 250-498-3742 for more info.

Spend your New Year’s Eve at The Barking Parrot Bar. Night includes live music, party favours and a view of the Lakeside Resort fireworks show.

Cover is $10.

The Mule Concert House and Bar is holding a New Year’s Eve Party starting at 10 p.m. featuring DJ Rob Stylz. Cover is $10.