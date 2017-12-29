Ring in the new year in Abbotsford

A few celebrations are taking place in Abbotsford to ring in the new year on Sunday evening.

Here is a list of just some of the activities being held:

– A New Year’s Eve Extravaganza is at Jubilee Community Hall (7989 Bradner Rd.) featuring live music by the Ken McCoy Band, a buffet dinner, party favours and champagne at midnight. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 and are available (cash only) at Willway Lumber and brownpapertickets.com

– The Beat Goes On – a family-friendly dinner and dance – is at the Community Arts Addition, 2329 Crescent Way. The event features a live band with music from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, as well as dinner, party favours and champagne at midnight. Tickets are $50 and are available on eventbrite.ca, via email at coolrunnings.AV@gmail.com or by text to 604-751-1095.

– Castle Fun Park (36165 North Parallel Rd.) holds an early-bird countdown to midnight at 9 p.m., but starting at 7 p.m., there will be a movie on the 120-inch screen, complete with popcorn, hot chocolate and cookies. Visit castlefunpark.com for more information about the family-friendly event.