Members of the Salmon Arm Community Band are preparing for their Spring Concert at the Nexus this Saturday, May 12. (File photo)

The Salmon Arm Community Band welcomes the changing of the season with its spring concert on Saturday, May 12.

A great program is in store for concertgoers with old and new concert band classics. Admission is by donation with proceeds going to worthy charities. The audience is invited to join the band after the concert for refreshments.

The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Nexus at First in the Salmon Arm United Church.