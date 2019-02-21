Rimsky-Korsakov String Quartet perform in Qualicum Beach

Rusian-based quartet will include Music on Sundays in their North American tour

Submitted photoThe Russian-based Rimsky-Korsakov Quartet will perform a concert for Music on Sundays at the Qualicum Beach Old School House Arts Centre on Feb. 24.

A Concerto Gala in which 10 of acclaimed pianist Eugene Skovorodnikov’s leading students are featured in concert with the internationally esteemed, Russia-based Rimsky-Korsakov String Quartet, will once again include Music On Sunday in their annual North American tour.

The concert will take place on Sunday, Feb. 24 at Qualicum Beach’s Old School House Arts Centre, 122 Fern Road W. from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $18.

The Rimsky-Korsakov String Quartet, based in Saint Petersburg, Russia and formed in 1939, is a monument to Russian musical history. The present members Mikhail Bondarev (violin), Ekaterina Belisova (violin), Alexei Popov (viola), Anton Andreev (cello) are graduates of the Saint Petersburg Conservatory who, by virtue of a shared background steeped in the grand tradition of Russian music making, achieve organic and convincing interpretations of a diverse repertoire of masterworks, Russian classics, and contemporary masters.

The quartet regularly performs in Saint Petersburg’s Academic Glinka Capella and in the Shostakovich Philharmonic Concert Hall.

Abroad, they have appeared in Rome, Italy at the RAI concert hall, Oratorio Gonfallone, the Auditorium del Seraphicum, and the Ghione Theatre; also in the Pinacoteca Nazionale di Bologna; and at the Conservatory of Palermo; in Paris at the concert halls of UNESCO and St. Chapelle; in Switzerland at the Theater Basel; and in Bonn at the Klassische Philharmonie.

The quartet regularly collaborates with outstanding musicians from around the world, and has made many professional sound recordings released on labels in German, the United States, France, and in Russia.

