Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes play the MAC April 12

Expect the unexpected when Scott and Rhodes bring Roots & Grooves to Parksville

Pied Pumkin’s Rick Scott and young keyboard ace Nico Rhodes bring Roots & Grooves to Parksville’s McMillan Arts Centre (133 McMillan St.) on Friday April 12 at 7 p.m. - Submitted photo

Expect the unexpected when Pied Pumkin’s Rick Scott and young keyboard ace Nico Rhodes bring Roots & Grooves to Parksville’s McMillan Arts Centre (133 McMillan St.) on Friday April 12 at 7 p.m.

Following 20 shows to standing ovations around B.C., the pair are home on the Island for concerts in Parksville, Duncan and Victoria. Forty years apart in age, of one heart in music and mastery, this concert appeals to four generations.

Scott first came to notoriety as lead singer and dulcimer player in iconic B.C. trio Pied Pumkin. He went on to a varied solo career as a folk musician, actor and internationally acclaimed children’s performer.

For more than 45 years he’s starred in musicals, performed in nine countries and released 19 recordings honoured with three Juno nominations, Western Canadian and Canadian Folk Music Awards.

Over the past five years, Scott’s educational collaboration with the Vancouver Island Symphony has been enjoyed by 10,000 Grade 4 students including those from Parksville.

That’s where Rhodes came in. Scott hired Rhodes, 23, to orchestrate his symphony and launched the collaboration that became Roots & Grooves.

“When I was a kid, my soundtrack was Bach, Beethoven and Rick Scott, I grew up on his music and went to a Pied Pumkin reunion concert on Newcastle Island when I was a teenager,” Rhodes said in a press release.

“When we discovered we share a musical groove, Roots & Grooves was born and now I get to play regularly with my childhood hero. We shake each other up and the audience gets to come along for the ride.”

Tickets are $18.

For information: https://oceansideartscouncil.com/mac/performances/#!event-list

— NEWS Staff