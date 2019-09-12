Rhythm Club helping build connections at marketing workshops

Evie Lavers of Wells is excited to bring the workshop tour to northern B.C.

Rhythm Club co-founders Evie Lavers (left) of Wells and Zan Comerford are travelling around B.C. offering music marketing workshops in rural communities. Mary Matheson photo

About halfway through their nine-date rural music marketing tour, Rhythm Club co-founder Evie Lavers of Wells says she is excited about the personal connections being built in each community.

“We started in Victoria, and we’ve had some small but intimate groups,” she said, phoning from the road as she drove back from Vancouver Island to Wells to take part in the ArtsWells Community Meeting before continuing Rhythm Club’s tour in northern B.C.

“It’s been a mixture of musicians, people working in theatre and in the music industry, authors and people from arts councils. The groups have been really intimate, and just as much learning as there has been in class, the connections that have been built within the room have probably been one of the most rewarding things in every town we’ve gone to.”

Rhythm Club was founded by Lavers and Zan Comerford, who have a combined 16 years of experience in international markets and are eager to share their wisdom and passion for music.

With this tour, which received funding from Creative B.C., Rhythm Club aims to empower rural communities with the digital marketing skills they need to compete in today’s saturated industry.

Lavers is the marketing co-ordinator for Island Mountain Arts and ArtsWells, as well as the assistant executive director for Tiny Lights Festival and a trainer for the B.C. Touring Council.

“I moved to Wells at the beginning of summer last year, and it really gave me the opportunity to read all the granting applications,” she said. “It was a long, cold winter, really isolated, but it gave me the opportunity to write the grants so I could share this meaningful work with musicians and industry in northern B.C.”

During the all-day workshops, attendees learn how to optimize their social profiles for their career goals, use high-impact business strategies, leverage their online community, easily create engaging content, make a press kit, and use Mailchimp effectively.

After workshops last week in Victoria, Gabriola Island, Nanaimo and Salt Spring Island,

She has found that people are very appreciative they are bringing these workshops to smaller communities.

“Going to the island and up north, people are so happy we’re going to their towns where they don’t normally get this kind of stuff,” she said. “It’s so lovely to see people have those lightbulb and ‘aha’ moments, and we tell people to bring their own computers if they want, so there is lots of in-person learning and lots of group discussion throughout the day. They form connections within the town.”

Rhythm Club is hosting a workshop Friday, Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Omineca Arts Centre in Prince George.

Lavers and Comerford will travel to Smithers for a workshop Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Church and then head to Terrace for a workshop Sunday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kermode Friendship Society.

Brenda Grunau from Creative B.C. will join them in Terrace and Prince Rupert to share information about their grants. There will be roundtable discussions at 5/5:30 p.m. and workshops at 7 p.m.

Lavers and Comerford will then lead a workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Prince Rupert Library on Monday, Sept. 16 and wrap up the tour Thursday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Haida Heritage Centre in Skidegate.

All workshops are $45 and are open to participants of all genders, identities, and origins.

Secure your spot online at rhythmclub.ca. Participants can pay online or pay cash at the venue.

“We’re excited to do this work so we can continue doing it in the future,” said Lavers.

