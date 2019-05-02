REVIEW: FVGSS Seussical well-staged, virtually professional

Musical Theatre Company more than lives up to its name

FVGSS – A Musical Theatre Company (formerly the Fraser Valley Gilbert & Sullivan Society) more than lives up to its new name with its dynamic, high-energy production of Seussical, running until May 5 at White Rock’s Playhouse.

Although Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty’s adaptation of the world of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss is so laden with the tropes of modern Broadway (emotional telegraphing, belter songs, pseudo-rock ‘n’ roll-meets-pseudo-latin-meets-pseudo-razzamatazz scoring) that it approaches self-parody, this big, cheerful, colourful production succeeds in sweeping away all objections.

Indeed the drive and focus of this version, helmed by first-time director-producer team Brad and Chantelle Dewar (no doubt with valuable assistance from artistic director Mike Balser and other FVGSS mentors) provides a thoroughly well-staged, virtually-professional theatre experience.

Also aiding immensely are the slick, nuts-and-bolts choreography of Tamara Jaune, assisted by Elizabeth ‘Bizzy’ Lay; Timothy Tucker’s sizzling, spot-on orchestra; Sarah Barber’s glitzy costumes and Omanie Elias’ bold flats/set elements that perfectly capture the feel of the Seuss drawings.

But kudos for the success of this show must, ultimately go to a largely youthful, richly-talented and breathtakingly energetic ensemble, right down to the smallest Who in Whoville.

Lauren Trotzuk manages to make the anarchic, smart-alecky Cat In The Hat likable nonetheless; Kaden Burgart is appealingly empathetic as the elephant Horton; and Jessie Chan invests Jojo with the right combination of spunkiness and wonder.

Emma Watson’s vivacious, endearing performance as the bird Gertrude McFuzz, bravely battling the effects of unrequited love and a surfeit of tail feathers, gives the show much of its ‘heart’; while Christopher Hall and Rebecca MacEwan are consistently effective as naive adults, Mr and Mrs. Mayor.

Sydney Mason provides the required humour and flamboyance as the epically-irresponsible Mayzie LaBird; Jennifer Rose Garcia contributes impressive vocal chops as naysayer Sour Kangaroo (with special mention for the assurance of Annie MacEwan as the Young Kangaroo) and Jake Hildebrand is an appropriately strong presence as militaristic General Genghis Khan Schmitz.

Also notable are the harmonies and choreographed exuberance of the show’s two trios – Bird Girls, Chelsea Huang, Melanie Mercer and Maia Greco and Wickersham Brothers, Jason Lam, Sydney Pauhl and Ahnika Barber.

The Playhouse is located at 1532 Johnston Rd.

Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m., with weekend matinees at 2:30 p.m.

For tickets and information, call 604-536-7535 or visit fvgss.org

