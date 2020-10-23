Revelstoke gallery exhibition opening coming Nov. 5

The November show will feature Zuzana Riha in the main gallery

Zuzana Riha’s last exhibition at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre was in October 2018. She has another coming up in November 2020. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

A new exhibition is coming to the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre with a Nov. 5, opening reception.

The society requires attendees wear a mask and the number of people in the gallery will be limited to 15 at a time.

The new show will feature Zuzana Riha, Shea Slager, Carmin Mackenzie and Kristen Robilliard.

Riha is a multi-media artist based in Revelstoke. She creates art in the hopes that people understand their connection with nature. She believes all beings are equal on this planet and that we need to see eye to eye.

Her latest exhibition is called Dreamers and will be displayed in the main gallery.

Shea Slager, known under the artist name ITSHEAVY, creates sculptures out of reclaimed parts, or scrap metal. His show, No Path Is Set, will be in a side gallery at the centre. It will be his first exhibition at a gallery.

Carmin Mackenzie’s show Chaos and Calm will also be set up in a side gallery.

In the third side gallery will be Kristen Robilliard’s latest work Astral Peregrinations.

The show runs until Nov. 26. The gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday from 12-4 p.m.

