Revelstoke artist brings life to the the things that go bump in the night

See Bump in the Night at LUNA Nocturnal Art & Wonder on Sept. 27

Kristen Robilliard is creating a series of drawings called Bumps in the Night for LUNA. (Submitted)

Luna Sound, Luna Nocturnal Art & Wonder and Luna Studio are coming to Revelstoke Sept. 27, 28 and 29.

Developed by a small group of creatives and executed with the help of hundreds of volunteers, Luna redefines a city known for outdoor adventure into a cultural destination.

Luna is a weekend-long celebration of art and energy that takes place in downtown Revelstoke each fall and features several artists that transform the downtown core into a magical landscape of lights and incredulity.

Kristen Robilliard is one of the artists participating this year. She is based in Revelstoke.

Why did you want to be a part of Luna?

To experience my first collaborative street festival. Three years ago I exhibited several small installations with my peers in university, but now I have the space and time to go bigger. I can involve other people, ask them questions and have them question themselves. This is the fuel for my work.

What are you creating?

Bumps In The Night is a playful take on the phrase, “things that go bump in the night”. I depict weird and fantastical creatures on physical bumps that will be strewn around the darkening street, lit from within.

What is your inspiration behind the piece?

As a child I enjoyed the dark aspect of fairytales – children being stolen away to strange lands where nothing was certain or safe. I used to believe in the bugbear under my bed, the monster in the closet. This piece allows me to reconnect with that unruly imagination, and show it to others.

How did you start creating art?

Some of my earliest memories are of drawing characters from books. In particular, I read The Town that Floated Away by Sandra Birdsell. That inspired me to design an elaborate travel pamphlet advertising passage to a town in the middle of the ocean via parachute, all expenses included of course. I found much of my inspiration in books like Lemony Snicket’s a series of Unfortunate Events by David Handler. In high school I created a three page English test based on it, with one section drawing a character based on descriptions in the novel.

What advice do you have for aspiring artists?

Be inspired by other artists but don’t get distracted by them; remember your own voice and creativity.

Draw what you dream, read, smell, hear, see, touch and best of all how you feel.

