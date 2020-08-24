Revelstoke art gallery hosting COVID-safe exhibition opening Sept. 3

Jo Willems was scheduled to show her series It Just Takes Time in May at the Revelstoke Art Gallery. The show was rescheduled due to COVID-19. (Submitted/Peter Blackmore)

The Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre will soon host its first gallery exhibition opening since February.

A combination of outdoor activities and a limited amount of tickets available per hour, will ensure the event follows COVID-19 restrictions.

The show features It Just Takes Time by Jo C. Willems, Close to my Heart by Susan Lind and Unconscious Awakening by Kim Dollar. It will open Sept. 3.

Willems pieces are huge pencil drawings, the biggest being 72 inches long and around 50 inches wide.

“When I first started these large drawings it was a personal indulgence; I wanted to be able to ‘walk’ into my drawing,” said Willems, in a news release.

“And as I continued, drawing after drawing, challenging myself to more difficult use of medium and composition, I knew this was a significant development in my work as an artist. Now, after more than three years, to have all of these drawings up and on a wall, where I can walk into the experience of them will be a great personal satisfaction, a sense of completeness, not just for myself but everyone who will walk with me into these large works made with a simple pencil.”

The event will take place from 12 to 8 p.m. and 20 tickets per hour are available to view the exhibit, for a $5 donation.

“I’m very excited to be sharing my first solo exhibit with the community of Revelstoke,” said Dollar, in a news release. “Unconscious Awakening tells a story of how my watercolour journey began nearly 3 years ago. It reflects how my art and painting style has evolved since moving to Revelstoke and being inspired by it’s beauty each and every day.”

Outdoor activities, which are free, will include crafts for kids from noon to 4 p.m., guided garden tours at the same time and an art market in the community garden beside the gallery from 4 to 8 p.m.

