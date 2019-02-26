Retrospective Ten presents the best of last year’s Art Machine community program

'Retrospective Ten' is presenting the best of works created last year by participants from the Art Machine community arts program. The show runs from Mar. 1 to 28. (submitted photo)

Retrospective Ten is presenting the best of works created last year by participants from the Art Machine community arts program.

The students were of all ages, with the majority of them being seniors and children. The instructors were offered classes in acrylic and watercolour painting, paper crafts, altered art/mixed media, wheel thrown pottery, hand-built pottery, paper collage and more.

Weekend workshops are also held throughout the year, bringing in outside artists to teach specialty classes.

Studio A (Visual Arts) and Studio B (Pottery) are quiet places for the artists/students, where outside concerns are forgotten. Instructors offer guidance and instruction and fellow students give supportive critiques.

Shows like this one are part of the learning process.

The Hope and District Arts Council is proud of its newly renovated Art Machine facility next door to the Hope Arts Gallery. They anticipate increasing classes at the facility this coming spring, necessary due to increased interest and attendance.

Join them at the Hope Arts Gallery, 349 Fort St., for the exhibit opening reception on Saturday, March 9 from 7 to 9 p.m., and meet the artists while enjoying some refreshments.

The exhibit runs March 1-28, and is open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is operated by Hope and District Arts Council and run by volunteers.

For information, call 604-869-3400 or email hopearts@telus.net.

@SarahGawdin on TwitterSarahGawdin on InstagramNews@HopeStandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.