Renowned fine art photographer Eric Klemm showcases new work in Fort Langley

Esteemed fine art photographer and painter Eric Klemm is showcasing new work at the Fort Gallery this summer.

From June 27 to July 22, the public is invited to experience Klemm’s bold and colourful abstract paintings.

According to his website, Klemm has had more than 30 solo exhibitions across Canada, the United States and Europe, including FotoFest Biennial Houston, the Photography Festival Cesano Maderno, Milan and Italy, and the Contact Toronto Photography Festival.

His work is featured in several international public galleries and museums as well — the Portland Art Museum, the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria, the National Portrait Gallery of London and the Saarland-Museum in Saarbrucken, Germany.

Klemm first studied graphic design in Trier, Germany, and switched to photography in 1968. His career began when he caught the attention of the famous art director Willy Fleckhaus at the German magazine TWEN.

After living on a tropical island of the Maldives and in Dordogne, France, he moved to Canada in 1998 and now lives and works near Vancouver.

An opening reception for his upcoming Fort Gallery show will be held Sunday, June 30 from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Fort Gallery, located at 9048 Glover Rd., is open Wednesdays to Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fortgallery.ca.

