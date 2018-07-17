Renown South Korea performers in Langley Wednesday evening

Noreum Machi performs in Langley on Wednesday evening. The free concert is at the amphitheatre beside the Langley Events Centre.

The Langley Township’s Summer Festival Series started with a blues performance then a young jazz talent.

Now the Wednesday concert takes on an international flavour with the visit by Noreum Machi, an acclaimed group from South Korea.

“We are so fortunate in getting Noreum Machi to perform here in the Township while they are on their North American tour,” Township Arts, Culture and Community Initiatives director Peter Tulumello said. “They are a spectacular and highly sought after group that has performed at significant and major music festivals worldwide.”

The award-winning group of Korean musicians has performed in over 60 countries, and in hundreds of cities worldwide. Noreum Machi is one of the many acts appearing at this year’s Summer Festival Series at the Willoughby Community Park Amphitheatre adjacent the Langley Events Centre.

The group specializes in the traditional virtuoso percussion music known as Samul-Nori. Samul means ‘four objects’ and Nori means ‘play’ and it is performed primarily with four traditional instruments — Jang-Gu, Buk, Jing, and Kkwaenggwari. The Jang-Gu represents rain, the Buk clouds, the Jing wind, and the Kkwaenggwari represents thunderstorms. The first two also represent the sound of earth, while the second two represent the sound of heaven.

Founded in 1993, Noreum Machi takes its name from a term used by Korean troubadours to indicate a combination of skill and timing, referring often to players so skilled no one dares follow them. Noreummachi is also the name of the star clown in the group, a jester of sorts, who comes in at the very end to wrap up a very entertaining show.

The group is lead by pansori major (musical storyteller) Juhong Kim, who is also their artistic director and a vocalist. Other members of the group are Hyunji Oh and Howon Lee (percussionists) and Taeho Kim and Youngjun Kim (wind instrumentalists)

Noreum Machi, this month, has performed at the California World Fest and the Vancouver Island Music Fest. After their performance in Langley they are headed to the Mission Folk Music Festival.

The free performance at the amphitheatre is Wednesday, July 18 beginning at 7 p.m. Location is 7888 200 Street next too the Langley Events Centres. Organizers suggest bringing blankets, lawn chairs and picnic baskets.

The Summer Festival Series:

• Thursday, July 26: folk pop duo The Kwerks

• Saturday, July 28: Van Django, a special 1 p.m. show at the Fort Langley Community Hall as part of the Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival

• Thursday, Aug. 2: Alternative rock band Her Brothers

• Thursday, Aug. 9: Funk/soul/jazz/Afrobeat band Coco Jafro

• Thursday, Aug. 16: Folk-roots duo Flint and Feather

• Thursday, Aug. 23: Improv comedy company Vancouver Theatresports

• Thursday, Aug. 30: Celtic roots band Tiller’s Folly