Reluctant Radical film to screen at NIC

The Reluctant Radical, follows activist Ken Ward as he confronts his fears. Photo submitted

If a crime is committed in order to prevent a greater crime, is it forgivable? Is it, in fact, necessary?

The documentary, The Reluctant Radical, follows activist Ken Ward as he confronts his fears and puts himself in the direct path of the fossil fuel industry to combat climate change.

World Community is screening this inspiring film on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Stan Hagen Theatre, North Island College, Courtenay campus.

After 20 years of involvement in environmental organizations, Ward becomes increasingly alarmed by the scientific evidence of climate change and the repercussions for civilization as we know it.

All of the traditional legal avenues were not making a difference so he makes the critical decision to take non-violent direct action to shut down all the U.S. tar sands pipelines on Oct. 11, 2016.

The film reveals both the personal cost and also the fulfillment that comes from following one’s moral calling – even if that means breaking the law.

This is a story of heroism, full of love, anguish and humour.

All are welcome. Admission is by donation. For more information, call 250-337-5412.