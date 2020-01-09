Release the music inside you with South Shuswap adult choir

Kelly Coubrough and the Arts Council for the South Shuswap’s FACES program are seeking singers ages 16 and up for an adult choir. (Photo submitted)

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 14, FACES will offer an adult choir for ages 16 and up.

Heading the choir will be Kelly Coubrough, who brings 20 years of experience in providing music education in many different forms and genres.

As a conductor, Coubrough has led many choirs of all ages. S

She is also called upon to present choral workshops for community choirs across the province.

Coubrough is on faculty with the Valhalla Summer School of Music’s VOX Valhalla program, a one-week intensive choral workshop for adults held annually in the Kootenays community of Silverton.

As a professionally trained opera singer, Coubrough knows the voice and what it can do.

“What is most important to me, as a choral director, is to let all members of the choir feel like they are really singing with their ‘true voices,'” said Coubrough.

“To me, the blend of these voices will happen once the sound leaves the body. I encourage my choristers to use their full voices to promote vocal health and longevity.

“Dynamics and nuance will happen only after we all feel comfortable with the notes on the page and the sound we are producing.”

When working with community choirs, like the one being offered at FACES, the most important thing is to make singing fun, says Coubrough, an enthusiastic and energetic choral director capable of teaching a wide range of music repertoire and styles.

Shuswap residents are invited to join Coubrough on Tuesday evenings, 7:30 to 9 p.m., beginning on Jan. 14, and open your hearts and voices to the music inside you.

All classes will be held in the lower level of Carlin Hall in the Arts Council for the South Shuswap studios. For more information, call 250-515-3276 or email admin@shuswaparts.com.

Submitted.

