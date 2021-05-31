Registration opens June 2 for Surrey Int’l Writers’ Conference virtual sessions this fall

'We will once again be offering a pay-what-you-can option for the main conference'

Registration opens at noon Wednesday (June 2) for the 2021 edition of Surrey International Writers’ Conference (SiWC).

The event will again be held in a virtual setting this October, due to COVID-19.

“The pandemic has continued to make things difficult for many,” says a post on the conference website (siwc.ca). “We will once again be offering a pay-what-you-can option for the main conference when you register for SiWC at Home to ensure no one who wants to attend is unable to do so because of finances.

“Registration will be limited (not quite as much as the in-person conference) to help us achieve the sense of community that’s such an important part of SiWC.

“Our price for this year, as ever, is set to cover our costs. It’s lower than our in-person conference because some of our costs are lower, such as not having to pay for the hotel.”

Last October, the online-only SiWC powered up with more people signed up than in previous years.

The 28th annual event, re-imagined as “SiWC at Home,” was announced in April 2020, a few weeks after COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.

Annually, the conference fills the Sheraton hotel with close to 700 delegates – but not last year, when the online edition united writers from 17 countries.

The 2021 event runs from Oct. 22 to 24, with master classes on Oct. 20-21 plus pre-conference events from WXR Oct.18-19.

