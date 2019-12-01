Registration opens for 20th annual Shuswap music festival

The festival has been celebrating the area's amateur musicians for two decades.

Jonathan Breugem and Matthew Neudorf show off their skills at the 18th annual Shuswap Music Festival in 2018. (File Photo)

Those who have dreamed of their moment in the spotlight as a Shuswap Music Festival performer can now register to perform in the 20th annual event.

Performers must sign up online at www.ShuswapFestival.com before Jan. 31, 2020. The festival will run from April 21 to May 1, 2020.

The first Shuswap Music Festival was held in 2001 by a partnership of the Shuswap branch of the BC Registered Music Teachers Associaton and the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm. Hundreds of amateur musicians from the Shuswap and other parts of the Southern Interior participate in the festival each year. Their performances are adjudicated and some are then eligible to advance to the Performing Arts BC Provincial Music Festival Competition.

Each year the week-long festival is concluded with a gala concert on the last evening and scholarships are awarded to music students as encouragement to continue honing their singing and playing.

Performers of all ages are invited to register in the band, strings, junior and senior piano, voice and choir categories.

