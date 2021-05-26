Registration open for Comox Valley Youth Music Centre summer programs

The Comox Valley Youth Music Centre is going strong and again preparing weeks of safe summer fun for musicians of all ages.

All of the regular camps in classical strings, piano, musical theatre and jazz will be offered, as well as several exciting new contemporary programs which will include Beat-making with Quincy Bullen, Guitar Intensive with Oscar Robles, and a Singer-Songwriter Intensive with Christine Baxter.

Classical

For instrumentalists of all ages, the time-honoured classical program will be presented via Zoom from July 5-10 and includes String Camp with Cascadia String Quartet, Piano Camp with Carter Johnson, and new this year, Orchestral Percussion with Jonathan May. Children aged 6- 12 will have the opportunity to attend in-person camps in Junior String playing and Singing for Beginners and Beyond, and those aged 11-17 can join the Youth Vocal Intensive.

The classical camp culminates in a live concert at Anderton Gardens on Saturday, July 10.

Theatre

The musical theatre program will offer a mostly in-person program and will run from July 2-July 11. Lori Mazey will head up the program and will feature outstanding workshops, culminating in two showcase performances at the Sid Williams Theatre. (Those shows are currently planned for livestreaming, pending any change in COVID-related gathering restrictions.)

Jazz

The jazz program runs from July 12-17 with saxophonist, Ryan Oliver and the Cookers at the helm.

Space is limited for all programs. As many of the virtual instrumental programs will be limited to 10 students, please enrol soon and get in on the early-bird rates until June 15. Visit www.cymc.ca for more information.

