Red Dirt Skinners coming to the Fanny Bay Hall

Musical duo the Red Dirt Skinners are set to appear at Fanny Bay Hall on Nov. 9.

Blending exceptional harmonies with world-class musicianship. Originally from the U.K. and now hailing from Ontario, this husband and wife team have won many awards and feature folk/roots and country in their repertoire, along with other genres.

If you like songs influenced by Pink Floyd, Simon and Garfunkel, Supertramp, Crosby Stills and Nash, or David Bowie, coupled with epic storytelling, humour and heartfelt emotions, this show is for you.

Tickets are $20 in advance, available at Laughing Oyster Books, Courtenay, Weinberg’s Good Food, Buckley Bay and Salish Sea Market in Bowser.

At the door for $24. Doors open @ 6:30 p.m., showtime at 7 p.m.