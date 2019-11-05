Red Dirt Skinners coming to Fanny Bay

If you like songs influenced by Pink Floyd, Simon and Garfunkel, Supertramp, Crosby Stills and Nash, or David Bowie, coupled with epic storytelling, humour, and heartfelt emotions, you'll love the Red Dirt Skinners.

Widely regarded as one of the most innovative acts to come out of the UK in recent years, the duo has had success both nationally and internationally, winning awards in several genres. With a sublime sound that is instantly recognizable, the Red Dirt Skinners draw influences from more genres than would make sense to list, and refuse to be pigeonholed. Comfortably blending exceptional, almost telepathic harmonies with the unique instrumentation of soprano saxophone and acoustic guitar, The Skinners’ audiences describe them as “refreshingly different.”

The Red Dirt Skinners are touring western Canada this fall and will be making a much-anticipated stop at Fanny Bay Community Hall on Nov. 9.

Husband and wife duo Rob and Sarah Skinner have recorded six albums together. The first act in history to achieve accolades at both the British Blues and British Country Awards, their distinctive sound won them folk/roots album of the year in several polls across the UK and North America and saw them nominated for duo of the year at the International Acoustic Music Awards.

These eight-time UK Songwriting Awards finalists have sold out tours across the UK, Europe, and North America. They have been endorsed by DJM Music (UK) and Sarah was the first female artist to be endorsed by Trevor James Saxophones.

Hailing originally from the South East of England, In 2017, after completing five successful Canadian tours, Rob and Sarah were fast-tracked by Canadian Immigration who deemed them “performers of a world-class level” and they moved to Ontario to become permanent residents here. Their 2018 album, Under Utopian Skies, is a testament to their love of Canada and is described by Trevor Oxborrow of Folk At Five as “a masterpiece of audio bliss.” Rob and Sarah love to give back, and they spend much of their off-tour time encouraging new artists into the music scene and finding them performance opportunities.

The Skinners have a natural rapport with their audiences and their live shows are a wonderful experience; a musical journey to remember. Be prepared for laugh-out-loud lyrics, followed by songs sure to pull at your heartstrings. Rob and Sarah Skinner will steal your hearts. Don’t miss their show at Fanny Bay Community Hall on Nov. 9. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.