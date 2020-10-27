Record-setting second hit song for Surrey’s Tyler Joe Miller, who’s ‘stoked for what’s next’

I Would Be Over Me Too song follows Pillow Talkin' up the country charts

The Year of the Pandemic continues to be a pretty good one for Tyler Joe Miller.

With “I Would Be Over Me Too,” the Surrey-based country musician has his second chart-topping hit for 2020, as a follow-up to “Pillow Talkin'”.

He’s the first Canadian independent country artist to reach #1 at radio with his first two singles, according to a Facebook post.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Miller posted. “‘I Would Be Over Me Too’ is #1 at Canadian Country Radio! That’s back to back number ones on my first two singles!

“I hear it’s a big deal, made a little history, and I won’t fully understand the weight of it, and that’s true. But I sure as hell can appreciate it and all the support we’ve gotten from the best of radio in Canada and the team I have behind me making this happen. Thanks y’all. Stoked for what’s next, time to party.”

(Story continues below video)

Miller, now a Cloverdale-area resident, went to school at Frank Hurt Secondary in Newton. While at church, he discovered a love of playing music.

• RELATED STORY, from May 2020: Humbled by hit song ‘Pillow Talkin,’ Surrey musician aims to build on humanitarian work.

Released in December, “Pillow Talkin'” was written by the Nashville-based trio of Kelly Archer, Blake Chaffin and Brett Tyler.

“Kelly and I were writing another song (“I Would Be Over Me Too”) in Nashville,” Miller told the Now-Leader earlier this year, “and after we finished writing that one, she said ‘Hey, I like your voice and your style, what you’re doing, and I think I have another one for you.’ So they pitched me ‘Pillow Talkin’ and it went from there.”

In early October, Miller was nominated for three B.C. Country Music Association awards, including Single of the Year (for “Pillow Talkin'”), Male Artist of the Year and SOCAN Songwriter of the Year (“I Would Be Over Me Too”).

In August, Miller was named among eight semifinalists in a SiriusXM Canada-backed contest to find “Canada’s next big country music star.” The third annual Top of the Country competition is done in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA).

The contest semifinalists will be featured during Country Music Week 2020, a virtual experience this fall. Later, three finalists will be chosen from a nationwide public vote, and a winner will be crowned at Country Music Week 2021, following a live show featuring the artists and a headliner.

The contest winner will receive a $25,000 grand prize, a SOCAN songwriting trip and more. More details are posted to siriusxm.ca/topcountry.

Miller is in the running along with Don Amero (Winnipeg, MB), Raquel Cole (Vernon, BC), Carolina East (South River, NL), Nate Hall (Toronto, ON), Kalsey Kulyk (Hudson Bay, SK), Brittany Kennell (Beaconsfield, QC) and Kelly Prescott (Almonte, ON).

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader