Reach Gallery Museum holds Indigenous film series

The Reach Gallery Museum launches Reel Change, a free bi-weekly Indigenous film series that includes some of the most impactful films of our time.

This diverse selection of Indigenous films screened at The Reach at 32388 Veterans Way will span genres from documentary to horror and draw from contexts that range from the local to the global.

The series starts today (Friday) at 7 p.m. and generally occurs twice a month until next June.

These curated films are followed by a short discussion intended to connect the on-screen content to the pressing themes of the day, exploring notions of decolonization and highlighting Indigenous perspectives on historical, social, environmental and cultural issues.

When possible, filmmakers will be present to participate in the discussions.

“The Reach is situated on unceded Stó:lo territory, and, as such, we felt it was important to launch Reel Change with films that are particularly relevant to our region,” said Laura Schneider, executive director of The Reach.

Two short films will be shown today:

n Shi-Shi-Etko (2009/12 mins./directed by Kate Kroll) tells the story of a young girl’s last four days before being taken to a residential school. Based on a children’s book by Nicola Campbell, Shi-Shi-Etko was filmed on Stó:lo territory in the Halq’emeylem language (with English subtitles); and

n The Lynching of Louie Sam (2005/52 mins./directed by David McIlwraith) recreates the events of February 1884, when a mob crossed the American border into Abbotsford to kidnap and hang 14-year-old Stó:lo boy Louie Sam.

Commissioned by Stó:lo Nation, The Lynching of Louie Sam examines the ongoing struggle of First Nations communities to have the wrongs of the past examined in a meaningful way.

Reel Change movies continue on Nov. 9 with Rhymes for Young Ghouls, Nov. 23 with Songs my Brother Taught Me and Dec. 7 with The Lesser Blessed.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the films start at 7 p.m. Admission is free, and concessions and a cash bar will be available.

Visit thereach.ca for more information.