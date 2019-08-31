Rapture, Blister, Burn opens in Penticton Sept. 5

From left to right, Tammy Hansel, Neil Ritcey, and Dianna Zumpano in Many Hats' upcoming production of the comedy "Rapture, Blister, Burn". (Submitted Image)

Many Hats Theatre’s latest production, Rapture, Blister, Burn, opens on Sept. 5, and tickets are now on sale.

Rapture, Blister, Burn is a contemporary comedy by award-winning American playwright Gina Gionfriddo who has written for The West Wing and House of Cards. Set in a small New England college town, Rapture, Blister, Burn dissects modern gender politics through its comedy. Traversing the experiences of women across the generations, this play is an entertaining exploration of a new style of feminism, fit for the 21st century.

After university Catherine, played by Tammy Hansel, and Gwen, played by Dianna Zumpano, chose opposite paths. Catherine built a career as a rock-star academic, while Gwen built a home with her children and husband Don, played by Neil Ritcey. Decades later, unfulfilled in their own ways, each woman covets the other’s life, and a dangerous game begins as each tries to claim the other’s territory.

Read More: Tickets on sale now for Many Hats ‘Swing Dance’ comedy

Rounding out the cast as Alice Croll is Many Hats favourite Eleanor Walker, and as Avery, Dana Beecroft. This Many Hats production is directed by Eric Hanston and produced by Shannon French.

Rapture, Blister, Burns opens Sept. 5 and runs until the 28th. There will be an opening night reception featuring the wines of Many Hats’ official winery sponsor, Play Estate Wines, along with snacks from The Nest and Nectar. The second night reception will feature the craft brews of Cannery Brewing Company.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for students or seniors and are now available on Many Hats’ Eventbrite page.

The Nest and Nectar will be open for dinner and brunch on Sundays before each show. Reservations are recommended and you can call to make one at 250-493-7275.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.