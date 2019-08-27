Rapper Madchild stops in Chilliwack leading up to release of upcoming album

Juno award-winning rapper Madchild will be performing at Main Street Nightclub this Saturday in support of his upcoming new album.

Demons, which was recently released on his own label, Battle Axe Records, chronicles his battle with prescription drugs addiction. The music offers fans an open look at the cold realities of drug abuse. He’s one of the first musicians to openly talk about the growing prescription drug epidemic across the country.

Madchild and his hip-hop group Swollen Members have been an underground anomaly for more than a decade with worldwide success and accolades. The group is currently riding a wave of success, winning four Juno Awards and adding a nomination for their Dagger Mouth album.

As a solo artist Madchild was nominated for a Juno Award award for his debut album Dope Sick in the category of Rap Recording of the Year. Madchild has relentlessly toured for the past few years earning fans in every city on tours with La Coka Nostra, Tech N9NE, Redman, and others.

Madchild is at Main Street Nightclub (9282 Main St.) Saturday, Aug. 31 at 9 p.m. Tickets $30 to $60 and available at showpass.com.

@PhotoJennalism
jenna.hauck@theprogress.com