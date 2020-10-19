Ranger Station welcomes new artists in residence

The Ranger Station Art Gallery is hosting two new artists in residence starting on Monday (October 5).

The Kent Harrison Arts Council (KHAC) announced two exhibitions curated by artists in residence Aaron Moran and Sylvana dAngelo, entitled “Particle and Wave: Research into Similarity” from October 5 to 9 and “Duality Paradox” from October 10 to November 1.

“Duality Paradox” showcases the work of six artists: Manuel Strain, Nathan Jones, Rachel Lau, Ruselle Leng, Anna Firth and Alanna Edwards.

The Ranger Station Art Gallery is located at 98 Rockwell Drive in Harrison Hot Springs. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.

