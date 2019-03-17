Raine Hamilton Trio closing out BVCA season

The last show of the 2018-19 season with Raine Hamilton Trio is Saturday.

The Bulkley Valley Concert Association closes their 2018/19 season with the Raine Hamilton Trio on Saturday, March 23 at The Della Herman Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Recently named the 2018 Canadian Folk Music Award Emerging Artist of the Year, Raine Hamilton offers resonant, acoustic chamber folk with an otherworldly edge, and a lyric presence that cuts deep. Expect prism-clear vocals combining agility and power, accompanied by an array of stringed instruments including violin, guitar, double bass and cello.

Hamilton announced her calling as a musician to her parents at age three (when she first saw stringed instruments on Sesame Street), and has been honing her craft ever since. Hailing from Winnipeg, Raine writes and performs in English and French. She believes that music is for everyone, so she offers her shows with American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation when possible to make her shows more accessible to the Deaf community, and to increase awareness of inclusion.

A charming and funny storyteller, Hamilton pairs her vulnerable tunes with engaging story introductions.

Her new album, Night Sky, alternates between the earthly and the otherworldly; it is anchored in relatable lived experience, while reaching into the space just beyond, thinning the veil between here and there, affording safe passage to the rough and beautiful places.

The songs have a moving string quartet feel with a cosmic reach.

Raine has toured Canada extensively; driving, flying, and floating her way coast to coast.

Highlights include performing songs with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, playing a concert in a cave 10 stories below the earth, playing festivals across Canada (including the Vancouver Island Music Fest, Atlin Arts & Music & Festival and Kispiox), playing for her passage on Via Rail, and meeting so many amazing humans along the way.

She reports a full and smiling heart.

“There is something about Raine Hamilton that makes you believe in better things. Her melodies and crisp vocals combined with honest and compelling prose make her one of the most loved artists on any stage.”

– Angela Drainville, Producer/AD, Atlin Arts & Music Festival

“Her music incorporates solid songwriting, trippy soundscapes, Classical sensibilities and socially-conscious attitudes. I can’t wait to see where her paths lead her as an artist and us as her fans! She is a great festival participant as she gets it. A fearless collaborator.”

Doug Cox, AD Vancouver Island MusicFestal

For more information:

www.rainehamilton.com

https://www.facebook.com/rainehamiltonmusic/

www.bvca.me

www.facebook.com/BVConcertAssociation

The BVCA would like to express their appreciation to our funders: The Province of B.C. (Gaming Grant), the BC Touring Council, Canadian Heritage and MadeinBC Dance on Tour for their continued support in enabling us to bring exceptional performing artists to the Bulkley Valley at accessible prices.

Hard to define, but not to be missed, The Raine Hamilton Trio has been described as sounding like a string quartet with Sarah Harmer and Joni Mitchell! The BVCA invites you to join them for this outstanding musical experience.

Tickets are now on sale at Mountain Eagle Books and will be available at the door. Adults $25, seniors (60 plus) $20, youth (under 18) $16.

