Rainbow Youth Theatre presents Urinetown: The Musical

Members of Rainbow Youth Theatre march in the City of Courtenay Canada Day Parade July 1, 2019. Photo by Terry Farrell

To pee, or not to pee? That is the burning question surrounding Rainbow Youth Theatre’s latest production, Urinetown: The Musical.

Yes, the musical is called Urinetown, as in pee. And that’s the point! In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets.

If you’re in Urinetown, you have to pay to pee – or else! Want to know what happens next? You need to come to Rainbow Youth Theatre’s fall production of Urinetown: The Musical, Oct 24-27 at the Sid Williams Theatre.

Urinetown has it all: some very lovely star-crossed lovers, a maniacal self-obsessed villain, ruthless cops in the pocket of Big Toilet, and more toe-tapping musical numbers than is truly reasonable for a piece of dark comedy.

The creative team of Robinson Wilson, director, Sean Mooney, musical director, and Lindsay Sterk, choreographer, have built a wicked show sure to produce gales of unbridled laughter. Coupled with a cast chock-full of local talent, Urinetown will not disappoint!

Community members may remember the 2006 GP Vanier production directed by Lori Mazey. If you look closely you might find her amongst the hero’s band of rebels fighting for the privilege to pee for free.

Tickets are on sale now for $29.50 online at https://www.sidwilliamstheatre.com or at the Sid Williams Theatre box office. This show contains mild cartoon violence and is recommended for audiences 10 and older.