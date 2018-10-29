Quintet swings into Vernon Jazz Club

John Turner

Special to The Morning Star

Patrons of the Vernon Jazz Club are in for a treat when the Crawford/Crossley Quintet, featuring vocalist Yanti, come to town for the CD release of their second album Nov. 7.

The latest work, Right Where We Belong, is a collection of swing and Latin vocal tunes that tips its hat to the classic lyrical songs of the past. The melodies are strong and singable, and the mood is upbeat.

The collaboration of Larry Crawford and Allan Crossley begins with Crawford’s prolific writing of hundreds of new standards, while Crossley draws upon his life experiences to add rich story-based lyrics.

“The title track is the one we’re most excited about – it is reminiscent of Sinatra in front of the Basie Big Band, while our most fun track is the last, You’re So Not, is a great shuffle tune and a ‘done-me-wrong’ song with a twist,” Crossley said of the album.

The band only formed three years ago, but Crawford, Scott Gamble and Crossley have known each other for nearly 40 years. Crossley taught band in Summerland in 1980, and Crawford would drop, horn in hand, and help with the jazz band. Gamble, the bands’ drummer, was a student at the time.

Crawford has a long history in the Canadian jazz scene. As a studio musician in Winnipeg, he played on Sesame Street in the 1970’s. During his armed forces career, he played around the world, toured with the Norad Band and played in pit bands for such notables as Sammy Davis Jr. and Liberace. Retiring to his hometown of Summerland in 1979, he has taught and influenced many jazz musicians, including west coast notables, Campbell Ryga and Dennis Esson.

Crossley began his career as a band teacher and is a self-confessed compulsive writer, penning lyrics for children’s songs, writing musicals, and dabbling in novels. His retirement goal was to devote more time to jazz piano. He regularly plays at a local restaurant and formed a quartet with Crawford, Yanti, and Stefan Bienz in 2015. That provided the spark for their first CD, Images of You, released in the spring of 2017.

Yanti is an in-demand ‘vocalist for hire’ who sings with an increasing number of Okanagan groups as well as doing solo performances with her ukulele. Today, Crawford and Crossley credit her voice to bringing their compositions to life, while the truly gifted musicians, Bienz and Gamble, who have played with almost everyone in the local music scene and regularly back visiting artists round out the bands sound.

Joining the group for three numbers will be Bienz’ wife Sarah Senecal and Crawford’s wife Debi Johnson.

The Crawford/Crossley Quintet with Yanti will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club (3000-31 Street) on Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. A cash-only bar is on site. Tickets are $20 online at vernonjazz.com and at Expressions of Time (2901-30 Ave), with a $5 rebate at the gig for VJS members. We are a volunteer-run organization. Please consider joining us.

