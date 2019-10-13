Quilts for injured soldiers will be some of many on display at quilt show in Chilliwack

Some of the featured quilts at the Chilliwack Quilters’ Guild’s show this year includes three Quilts of Valour quilts. (Submitted)

The Chilliwack Quilters’ Guild is bringing its quilt show to Chilliwack Alliance Church Oct. 18 and 19.

Approximately 130 lovingly handmade quilts, plus nearly 80 other quilted items (bags, etc.) will be on display in the show called Our Fabric Gems.

One focus this year for the guild has been a project called Quilts of Valour. The Quilts of Valour – Canada Society supports injured past and present Canadian Armed Forces members with quilts of comfort.

Last October the guild was introduced to the program by local Quilts of Valour representative Carolyn Jennings. Guild members purchased fabric kits, and over the summer these blocks were made into quilts which will be displayed at the quilt show. Three quilts from this project will be on display.

Our Fabric Gems also features a raffle quilt, merchants’ mall, tea room, demonstrations, and raffle baskets.

Through its We Care program, the guild also donates well over 100 quilts each year to local groups. Representatives from two of these groups, Chilliwack Hospice Society and Sto:lo Nation, will be at the show on Saturday at 2 p.m., to receive quilts.

The Chilliwack Quilters’ Guild’s Quilt Show runs Friday, Oct. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chilliwack Alliance Church (8700 Young Rd.).

Admission is $5 (free admission for husbands and children under 12).

@PhotoJennalismjenna.hauck@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.