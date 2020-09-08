Qualicum Beach’s TOSH plans for ‘Music on Sundays’ concert series to continue this fall

Classical pianist Leslie Dala the first featured artist for all-new online performances

Old School House Arts Centre on Fern Road in Qualicum Beach. (Mandy Moraes photo)

The Old School House Arts Centre in Qualicum Beach will continue its Music on Sundays concert series this fall via virtual lifestreams.

The livestreams will include live performances from across the province.

Musicians will be broadcast from Nelson, Hornby Island, Vancouver and Victoria. Several Parksville Qualicum Beach artists may perform from TOSH itself but it will not be open for an in-person audience.

In order to continue supporting live music and still comply with social distancing regulations, livestreaming remains one of the few methods for artists, venues or producers to safely do both.

“Though it’s 100 times more difficult to manage and arrange for, it was important to find a work-around,” said Phil Dwyer, one of the two music directors for TOSH.

The concert series starts on Sept. 13 at 2:30 p.m. and will feature a live performance by Leslie Dala, a classical pianist and conductor from Vancouver.

Dwyer said to expect a variety of genres for the fall lineup, including jazz, and folk.

Dala is the associate conductor and chorus director with the Vancouver Opera, the music director of the Vancouver Bach Choir, and the nusic director emeritus of the Vancouver Academy of Music Symphony Orchestra.

Dala has conducted in Europe, Asia, throughout Canada and recently made his debut at Carnegie Hall.

Without giving too much away, Dwyer did confirm Dala will perform compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach.

Because many of the performances will broadcast remotely, TOSH has arranged for a minimal sound and camera crew to be on-site for each venue.

For the Sept. 13 Dala performance, the venue will be at a private Vancouver residence and will have three cameras to set the stage.

The performance itself is expected to run 45 minutes to an hour in length, and will include a Q&A session with the artist beforehand.

The Music on Sundays concert series will conclude on Dec. 13 with a performance by jazz musician Tom Keenlyside.

Tickets will be available online at www.theoldschoolhouse.org this week.

