Qualicum Beach house concert raises funds for musician’s stolen luggage

Courtesy of Jocelyn Pettit - Jocelyn Pettit is originally from Squamish, B.C., and was returning home from studying in Scotland when her luggage was stolen from YVR.

A Qualicum Beach woman is hosting a house concert to raise funds for a B.C. musician whose luggage was stolen from YVR airport in Vancouver.

Jocelyn Pettit was returning back to B.C. for a summer of touring when her suitcase containing her music and dance equipment was taken off the baggage carousel at the international airport.

Pettit is currently taking her Masters of Music at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Pettit had several shows scheduled in B.C. for her summer tour, and now she’s added one more in Qualicum Beach, at Joyce Beaton’s house.

Beaton contacted her to set up the show after learning of Pettit’s loss of equipment.

The show will feature Pettit on fiddle playing alongside friend and colleague Ellen Gira on cello.

The two study together in Scotland.

“We’ll be performing a lively, uplifting evening of music. Some traditional, some contemporary, some original music,” said Pettit.

Together, the two will play a mix of Scottish, Irish, North American and Nordic music. Pettit and Gira will share music they’ve been working on over the past year.

Pettit has played in Qualicum Beach before, but not for several years. She played here last at the Qualicum Acoustic Cafe with her band, the Jocelyn Pettit Band.

“[I’m] looking forward to being back on the island … it will be great to be back in the area,” said Pettit.

The show takes place Tuesday, Aug. 20. Doors are at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Entrance is by a suggested minimum donation of $20.

RSVPs are required, and anyone interested is asked to email Joyce Beaton at beatonqualium@gmail.com. The address is available after RSVP.

As for Pettit’s luggage, she says she’s reported the theft to RCMP and is working with YVR to provide feedback on the security at their baggge claim.

Despite the loss, she is happy to have a supportive community to help her recover from the theft. She’s excited for the opportunity to perform in a house show environment.

“It will be a really intimate evening. We’ll be performing acoustic. House concerts are so lovely for that reason, you can really connect with the audience because you’re so close. It’s really fun performing house concerts. It’s really great energy,” said Pettit.