Qualicum Beach dancers shine in showcase

More than 100 dancers strutted their stuff as Qualicum Beach School of Dance hosted its 18th annual Winter Dance Showcase at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

The school’s young students performed a wide range of group numbers, encompassing ballet, jazz, contemporary, hip-hop and tap dancing, along with musical theatre numbers that included singing. The women of the school’s adult tap class also drew smiles from a crowd of several hundred with their Mistletoe Tappers routine.

dance showcase

The performance was choreographed by Qualicum Beach School of Dance owner and instructor Shari Selva, along with instructors Dora Belme, Courtney Hunchuck, Jennifer Kelly, Jeremy Miton, Tiffany Miton and Colette Schilberg.

Following a break for Christmas, the school will resume classes at Qualicum Commons on Jan. 8, and new dancers are welcome to register. To sign up or for more info, call 250-752-0227 or email qbsd@shaw.ca.

— NEWS staff