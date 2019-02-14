Qualicum Beach dancers limbering up for charity performance

Inclusion Parksville to receive 100 per cent of proceeds from March 1 show

Inclusion Parksville’s executive director, Barb Read (centre) meets with Qualicum Beach Dance School dancers ahead of their March 1 performance, which will run as a fundraiser for Inclusion Parksville this year. — Adam Kveton Photo

A dance performance to support adults with developmental disabilities is coming up on March 1.

Qualicum Beach School of Dance’s annual charity performance is supporting Inclusion Parksville Society this year.

Students from the school, with special performances by Nanaimo Contemporary Ballet and Eclat Youth Dance Company, will perform dance pieces in a variety of styles, from contemporary, jazz, classical ballet, tap and even a number from the QB Dance School’s upcoming musical theatre performance of Mary Poppins (running March 8, 9 and 10).

Taking place at Ballenas Secondary School’s Whalebone Theatre (135 Pym St., Parksville), with the support of School District 69, 100 per cent of the proceeds, including from a parent-run concession, will go to Inclusion Parksville, said the school of dance’s owner and artistic director, Shari Selva.

More than $1,800 was raised with last year’s performance.

“I was so surprised and honoured that we were picked as the charity,” said Barb Read, Inclusion Parksville’s executive director just before meeting some of the dancers that will be performing at the March 1 show.

The fundraising opportunity comes as Inclusion Parksville continues to raise money for its Community Kitchen Project.

The charity aims to create a kitchen facility at its 249 Hirst Ave. West location which would provide working and skills-training opportunities for members of the community who face employment barriers, whether physical, mental, social, economic or otherwise.

The plan is to partner with local hotels, grocery store chains and restaurants to gather extra, unneeded or soon-to-be-discared food items and create soups, stews, baked and frozen goods for those who don’t have access to nutritious meals.

The project is truly an inclusive one, said Read, as it’s also planned to provide training space for other groups and organizations.

Selva said she and her dancers are excited to support the charity and the project, as well as learn about another charity in their community.

Read said she’s excited to attend the March 1 performance, taking place at 7 p.m.

With a niece involved in dance, Read said she’s been a regular at dance recitals over the years, and is excited to see what local dancers are capable of.

Tickets to the performance are $15. They can be purchased at the door, or online via www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4066491.