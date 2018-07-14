Quadra Island Festival of Chamber Music set to delight once again

The Quadra Island Chamber Music Society is proud to announce a stellar line-up of internationally acclaimed musicians for this year’s Quadra Island Festival of Chamber Music, happening July 17-21. Photo Courtesy Don Mottershead

The 8th Annual Quadra Island Festival of Chamber Music is set to be music to everyone’s ears from July 17 to 21 this year and organizers are saying there are still tickets available for Saturday’s performance and the family concert on Thursday afternoon.

The Quadra Island Chamber Music Society is proud to announce a stellar line-up of internationally acclaimed musicians for this year’s theme, ‘The Muses.’

Artistic Director and co-founder, Philip Hansen, master cellist, has been hard at work over the year contacting musicians and designing a rich and diverse repertoire. Hansen is presently the principal cellist for the Orquestra Filarmonica de Minas Gerais in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. His commitment to this festival is reflected in his annual return to Quadra, despite the distance. The Muses will feature well-known composers as well as explore Canadian and British Columbian works.

New to the Festival are: Kai Gleusteen, concertmaster of Barcelona’s Orchestra ‘del Gran Teatre del Liceu’; Andrew James Brown, Principal Violist of the VSO; Evan Hulbert, Associate Principal Bass of the Vancouver Symphony; Kristen Cooke, UBC Doctorate of Musical Arts candidate in oboe who performed a solo recital tour in the United Kingdom as a Royal Over-Seas League BC Emerging Musician in 2017.

Returning this year, Kathleen Solose is Professor of Piano and Chamber Music at the University of Saskatchewan. Helena Jung, cellist, is a soloist, chamber and orchestral musician, and teacher on Vancouver Island. Jeremy Gabbert, violinist, is a member of the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. Konstantin R. Bozhinov, plays lute, guitar and accordion, specializing in improvisation, composition, and arranging.

As a part of the society’s mandate, each year it features a young talented Vancouver Island musician. This year the Festival is extremely fortunate to introduce Ricky Chiu and Jerry Xiong.

Fourteen-year-old Ricky Chiu has been playing piano since age three.

Jerry Xiong, 17, has been playing for over 10 years. They will join the festival musicians and perform Franz Schubert’s Fantasie in F Minor op.103 for piano duo Saturday at the Community Centre.

Tickets for Saturday’s performance are available at the door at the Community Centre. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets for the Family Performance are by donation at the door at the Quadra Island Bible Church. A lunch is also available by donation. Doors open at 11:30.

For more information visit www.quadrafestival.ca