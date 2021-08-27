Punk rock legends D.O.A to serve up hardcore classics for Shuswap brewery gig

Lower D.O.A. is coming to Williams Lake on July 11 for it's first ever lakecity show in their 40 year long career. Photo submitted.

Locally produced beer, bannock and politically driven punk rock.

On Sept. 26, the Shuswap’s Crannnóg Ales welcomes back Lower Mainland punk-rock legends D.O.A.

Touring for the band’s 40th anniversary, lead singer/songwriter, politician and activist Joey Keithley and company will be performing at the Crannóg Ales/Left Fields property. Touring with Kamloops skate punk band Let’s Go, D.O.A. will be playing songs from their 1981 release, Hardcore ’81, as well as their latest, Treason.

Keithley has been called a cultural politician, trying to change the world from outside the system. He was elected as a Burnaby city councillor in 2018, and ran for the B.C. Green Party in 2017 in the Burnaby-Lougheed riding. He has worked hard to provide affordable housing and help for the disadvantaged.

Keithley has been likened to one of his musical heroes, Woodie Guthrie, and he is always looking for a way to push grassroots democracy.

“Tenacity, idealism, hardcore politics and hard work keep both the brewery and the band going – but punk rock makes it all fun,” said Brian MacIsaac, head brewer and founder of Crannóg Ales. “We are stoked to have a punk gig at the brewery again, they’ll out-shout the rooster.”

Beer, non-alcholic beverages and bannock will be available at the show. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the bands play from 4 to 8 p.m.

Camping is available nearby in Sorrento. Tickets, $35, and information, are available at www.crannogales.com.

