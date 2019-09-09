Punk bands playing The Last Drop tonight

It is the last show before the new owners take over

5 Cent Freak Show is playing at The Last Drop Sept. 9. (Photo via Facebook)

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

The Last Drop Pub and Powder Springs Hotel are coming into new ownership, but not before one final party.

Live tonight, Sept. 9, Anti Social Club will be playing from 9 p.m.-11 p.m. followed by 5 Cent Freak Show from 11 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

5 Cent Freak Show was born under the big top, they are a traveling punk rock freak-show from Calgary, Alta.

The Frankenstien of horrorpunk and psychobilly featuring Nikky Casket on guitar/ lead vocals, Bilo Von Gacy on upright bass/ backup vocals and Dead Head Steve bringing the beats on drums. This is a very unique high energy horror punk band unlike any you have ever seen take the stage in Revelstoke.

