Public invited to see an Infinity of art

Art Alchemy Studio welcomes the public to the opening night of Infinity – Art Show and Sale Friday, June 15 at 7 p.m.

Join the studio artists, friends, and collectors in celebrating the opening. The exhibition will go on throughout the weekend from 11 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

On exhibit will be new work from Art Alchemy artists Helen Utsal, Nicolette Valikoski, Sofie Skapski. Sharon LaLonde, Mary Gorman, Larissa Mclean, Maggie Ziegler and Zeta Aquarii.

Working in a diversity of styles, the artists will be displaying current new work, prints, reproductions, and other merchandise. Original acrylic paintings, oil paintings, paintings made with cold wax medium and marbling techniques will be on exhibit at the Infinity show that will run through the weekend.

Meet the artists and ask questions about their methods and inspiration. Bring a friend, enjoy appetizers, a glass of wine, and take home a special piece to add to your collection.

In the fall, Art Alchemy Studio hosts ‘Brushes & Bevvies’ sessions on Tuesdays where you can enjoy a glass of wine, learn a new technique and make art in a relaxed atmosphere.