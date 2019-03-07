Public invited to check out new Langley Arts Council location

The Langley Arts Council is hosting an open house on Thursday, March 14.

Lana Hart has been hard at work making the new Langley Arts Council space look nice. Miranda Fatur Langley Advance Times

The Langley Arts Council is inviting the public to an open house to check out their new space at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre on Thursday, March 14.

LAC moved to the centre last September from their old location at the Langley Events Centre.

Over the past few months, the council has been hard at work refreshing the space with new paint, a theatre room complete with a portable stage, and more.

Open house guests can expect a performance by the Youth Theatre Development program students, and various entertainment.

The first art exhibit at the new space called Rooted will also be on display during the open house, as well as a photography exhibit put on by the Aldergrove Community Secondary School students.

“It’s been good. It’s been a big learning curve for us because we were in a smaller venue before so this venue has allowed us to really branch out and create programming. It’s also about learning what the community wants. Little by little we’re hearing more from people,” explained Langley Arts Council coordinator Nicole Hutton.

Hutton added the challenge now is just “getting the word out” to let the community know what the organization has to offer.

Over spring break, the council is offering a variety of free workshops including martial arts, and animation and character development.

Later this month, the council is hosting a family-friendly paint night, as well as an adult-only one.

“[They’re] all out of the new facility, which is really cool to be able to say and do,” added Hutton.

Currently the council has been running arts and theatre programming, and plans to launch culinary programming in the future.

Prior to the event, people are asked to RSVP by calling 604-534-0781 or emailing artscoordinator@langleyarts.ca

The open house runs on Thursday, March 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 26770 29th Ave., Aldergrove.

For more information and a complete list of programming, visit langleyarts.ca.