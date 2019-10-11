Prolific Duncan rapper Switch brings CD release tour to the Cambie

'Where Am I' is rapper's third album of 2019

Touring behind his third album of 2019 and with another one in the works, Duncan rapper Switch said he’s making up for lost time.

“I struggled from a lot of substance abuse early on in my rap career … I wasted a lot of time and money and I just kind of feel like I’m catching up,” said Switch, real name Luke Thornton. “I feel like I should have a lot more out with how long I’ve been doing it so I’m kind of in a rush.”

On his new album, Where Am I, released last month, Switch said he’s expanding on his sound and trying to find his niche.

“The whole theme for it is, ‘Where do I fit into this whole hip hop thing?'” he said.

While some of the songs still have darker themes, others reflect Switch’s current priorities, like staying motivated and focusing on the important things in life. One track, I Forgot, concerns that challenge of trying to come to terms with past experiences.

Earlier this month Switch launched the album at a show in Duncan and on Thursday, Oct. 17 Switch’s Where Am I tour comes to the Cambie in Nanaimo. It’s his first time touring B.C. as a solo artist but he’s bringing along a bunch of his friends including Nanaimo rappers Shakes, Dawn Quiteus and Elev8ed.

Switch said he expects to release his next album by late 2019 or early 2020. He said he’s always writing.

“I have probably 20, 30 unreleased songs right now,” he said. “I’m just trying to figure out what goes with what because I have a lot of material for sure.”

WHAT’S ON … Switch and guests perform at the Cambie, 63 Victoria Cres., on Thursday, Oct. 17 Starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $10, available online.

