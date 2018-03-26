Programs getting a boost at The Views

The Auxiliary Society For Comox Valley Healthcare is pleased to once again support the Music Therapy, Art Therapy and Youth Volunteer Programs at The Views at St. Joseph's.

All three of these programs enhance and/or positively influence the lives of The Views residents.

Donation amounts were: $17,000 for the Music Therapy Program; $3,000 for the Junior Volunteer Program and $7,300 for the Art Therapy Program.

These funds assist with wages, supplies, uniforms and other costs essential for direct delivery of each of the programs. The Auxiliary Society For Comox Valley Healthcare is a non-profit society raising funds to benefit patient comfort and care in Comox Valley.