Private Langley gardens put on quite a show for charity

The 17th annual open house is a chance to see the hybridizing gardens with thousands of plants.

Langley’s weather may not have been as summery as some people would like, with few sweltering days so far, but for the stars of the Erikson Daylily Gardens open house this weekend, the weather has been perfect.

“We are at peak bloom right now for the daylilies, so there will be lots of colour. The hostas have been even more beautiful due to cooler spring,” said Pam Erikson, the garden’s owner.

During the once a year open house, on Saturday and Sunday, people will see the garden’s 3,000 varieties of lilies and 600 varieties of hostas in addition to other eye-catching plants.

To prepare the private gardens for the 17th annual open house, Erikson and others have been busy.

“Lots of weeding and while hoping for good weather, doing a rain dance for a few days prior to the event to keep everything green,” she explained. “We are working 24/7 this week on getting everything looking great.”

So depending on the weather, the attendance is expected to be from 1,000 if its rainy to 2,000 if its sunny.

In addition to the plants, the open house features live harp music, draws, community groups such as the Aldergrove Daylily Society and more.

“Our resident birdhouse builder, Ken Knutson, comes all the way from Hedley every year with his new creations,” Erikson added.

The Eriksons are willing to open up their private hybridizing gardens to the public to give back to the community.

The open house has supported many causes through the years.

“Our main support goes to BC Children’s Hospital, as so many Langley families have needed this amazing place over the years,” Pam said.

The gate donations always go to the hospital.

The cafe tent monies have been going to local animal shelters, such as VOKRA or LAPS, and the draw table monies have always gone to local groups or individuals decided on by the Aldergrove Daylily Society membership.

“Last year, donations were made to Kimz Angels and the Langley Christmas Bureau. We gave out over $3,000 last year and are hoping to raise even more this time,” she said.

The gardens are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15. The gardens are only open by appointment at other times of the year.

The site is not wheelchair nor stroller accessible. The open house is at 24642 51st Ave.

• Learn about lilies