Princeton librarian surprised by superstar seat mate

A librarian from Princeton had a ticket for great seats when she boarded a British Airways flight to London England on the weekend.

Paula Shackleton found herself side-by-side with the legendary Robert Plant.

The local librarian described the famed lead singer of Led Zepplin as a “lovely” man, who even allowed her to snap a picture of him.

Unfortunatly Shackleton’s husband wasn’t on the plane as he is the real Zepplin fan, he really missed out.

“He would have been enthralled,” she said.

Plant was in Vancouver last week, performing at the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.