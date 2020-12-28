PQBeat: Qualicum Beach Mayor Brian Wiese reflects on 2020, looks ahead to 2021

Podcast: Town has variety of projects on the go for 2021

The PQB News has launched a podcast, PQBeat (follow us here or you can also search ‘PQBeat’ on iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf talks to Qualicum Beach Mayor Brian Wiese, who looks back at an interesting 2020 and details what lies ahead in 2021. A transcript of the podcast appears in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

