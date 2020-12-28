Qualicum Beach Mayor Brian Wiese visits the PQB News/VI Free Daily studios. (PQB News file photo)

PQBeat: Qualicum Beach Mayor Brian Wiese reflects on 2020, looks ahead to 2021

Podcast: Town has variety of projects on the go for 2021

The PQB News has launched a podcast, PQBeat (follow us here or you can also search ‘PQBeat’ on iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat Â· Mayor Brian Wiese – 12:23:20

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf talks to Qualicum Beach Mayor Brian Wiese, who looks back at an interesting 2020 and details what lies ahead in 2021. A transcript of the podcast appears in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

