From left, Parksville Mayor Ed Mayne, Parksville-Qualicum MLA Michelle Stilwell and Kim Burden, executive director of the Parksville and District Chamber of Commerce visit the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)

PQBeat Podcast: The importance of ‘supporting local’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mayne, Stilwell and Burden share thoughts and ideas

The PQB News has launched a podcast, PQBeat (follow us here or you can also search ‘PQBeat’ on iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

For our latest installment, we have a feature on ‘supporting local’, with a chat involving Parksville Mayor Ed Mayne, Parksville-Qualicum MLA Michelle Stilwell and Kim Burden, executive director of the Parksville and District Chamber of Commerce.

A transcript of the podcast will appear in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

PQBeat Â· Support Local – 8:5:20

