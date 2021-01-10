Terry David Mulligan. (Submitted photo)

PQBeat: Interview with actor/broadcaster and current Island resident Terry David Mulligan

Podcast: Talk includes TDM's RCMP career, radio, TV, wine, Janis Joplin and much more

The PQB News has launched a podcast, PQBeat (follow us here or you can also search ‘PQBeat’ on iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat Â· Terry David Mulligan – 1:7:21

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and publisher Peter McCully chat with Terry David Mulligan, a name familiar to generations of Canadian radio, TV and movie fans. A legendary DJ, VJ, producer and actor, he continues to be hard at work hosting a pair of weekly radio shows among his many projects. He now lives in Nanoose Bay. A transcript of the podcast appears in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

Previous story
Langley siblings win music awards

Just Posted

Most Read

  • PQBeat: Interview with actor/broadcaster and current Island resident Terry David Mulligan

    Podcast: Talk includes TDM's RCMP career, radio, TV, wine, Janis Joplin and much more